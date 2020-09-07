Global  
 

Russia's Alexei Navalny is out of coma and responsive, hospital says

The Age Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The poisoned opposition leader is responding to verbal stimuli but it is too early to gauge the potential long-term health effects, doctors say.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Putin critic Navalny out of coma: Berlin hospital

Putin critic Navalny out of coma: Berlin hospital 00:55

 Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been removed from a medically induced coma and is responding to speech, Berlin's Charite hospital said in a statement on Monday. Francis Maguire reports.

