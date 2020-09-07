Russia's Alexei Navalny is out of coma and responsive, hospital says
Monday, 7 September 2020 (
15 minutes ago) The poisoned opposition leader is responding to verbal stimuli but it is too early to gauge the potential long-term health effects, doctors say.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
28 minutes ago
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been removed from a medically induced coma and is responding to speech, Berlin's Charite hospital said in a statement on Monday. Francis Maguire reports.
Putin critic Navalny out of coma: Berlin hospital 00:55
