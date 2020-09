JEE Main 2020 answer key expected to be released soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in, results likely on September 11 Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A media report said that an official answer key for 8,58,273 candidates could be released soon and the results will be announced on the basis of the answer key. However, there is no official confirmation about the announcement date and time of the answer keys. 👓 View full article

