Wochit Business - Published 4 days ago Video Credit:- Published Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit 00:36 CNN reports Democratic nominee Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday. He plans to hold a community event in Kenosha and then meet with the family of Jacob Blake. Jacob Blake is the 29-year-old Black man who was recently shot in the back seven times by police. Biden's trip comes two days...