Southern Miss football coach Jay Hopson steps down: 'It is in the best interest of the players, coaches'

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The mutual decision for Jay Hopson to step down comes on the heels of Southern Miss' season-opening 32-21 loss to South Alabama.
What we learned from South Alabama's win over Southern Miss in FBS opener

 It's college football season! Four takeaways from Southern Miss' loss to South Alabama in the Football Bowl Subdivision opener.
USATODAY.com

