Southern Miss football coach Jay Hopson steps down: 'It is in the best interest of the players, coaches'
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The mutual decision for Jay Hopson to step down comes on the heels of Southern Miss' season-opening 32-21 loss to South Alabama.
