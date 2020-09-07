Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In Labor Day blur, Harris meets Blake family; Trump steps up

WorldNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
In Labor Day blur, Harris meets Blake family; Trump steps upMILWAUKEEDemocratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris met the family of a Wisconsin man shot by police last month to kick off her Labor Day visit to a critical swing state while President Donald Trump assailed the Democratic ticket and put the halting economic recovery under the best light. Harris gathered with Jacob Blake’s father, two sisters and members of his legal team at the airport in Milwaukee while Blake’s mother and attorney Ben Crump joined by phone. Blake also joined the conversation by phone. Joe Biden met with the family last week in Milwaukee before visiting Kenosha, the city where police shot Blake. The meeting kicked off a packed day of Labor Day...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit

Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit 00:37

 CNN reports Democratic nominee Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday. He plans to hold a community event in Kenosha and then meet with the family of Jacob Blake. Jacob Blake is the 29-year-old Black man who was recently shot in the back seven times by police. Biden's trip comes two days...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

How Trump’s Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage

 Five months ago, President Trump’s re-election campaign had a huge financial edge over Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s. The Times conducted an extensive review of how..
NYTimes.com
Trump Leads In Texas [Video]

Trump Leads In Texas

President Donald Trump has chipped away at Joe Biden's lead in the classically red state of Texas. A new poll from the Dallas Morning Star released Sunday has Trump leading Biden in Texas state 48 per cent to 46 per cent among likely voters. Among the larger group of registered voters, Biden beats Trump by 1 percentage point: 44 per cent to 43 per cent. The Daily Mail reports that both poll totals are within the margin of error.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Cohen memoir calls Trump "a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator"

 Cohen assails Trump as an "organized crime don" who is "guilty of the same crimes" that landed him in prison.
CBS News

Race for the White House: Harris meets Blakes, Trump goes on attack

 Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris met the family of a Wisconsin man shot by police last month to kick off her Labour Day visit to a critical..
New Zealand Herald

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala Harris

 WASHINGTON: The US has two systems of justice for Black and White Americans, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said, as the Indian-orign..
WorldNews

Kamala Harris: 'We do have two systems of justice in America'

 (CNN)Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris strongly rebuked President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr for denying there's systemic..
WorldNews

'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala Harris says Barr, Trump in 'different reality' on race

 Harris qualified her previous call for the officer in Jacob Blake's shooting to be charged, conceding she is "not in full possession of the facts."
USATODAY.com

Milwaukee Milwaukee Largest city in Wisconsin, United States

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 4 vs. Heat after reinjuring ankle

 Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the rest of Game 4 vs. Miami after the Milwaukee star landed awkwardly on his right foot in the second quarter.
USATODAY.com

Jacob Blake records video from his Wisconsin hospital bed: Life can change in an instant

 Jacob Blake delivered the minute-long video from his hospital bed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
 
USATODAY.com
Biden shakes hands with staffer in Wisconsin [Video]

Biden shakes hands with staffer in Wisconsin

Despite regularly taking strict social distancing measures, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slipped into pre-pandemic campaign mode as he shook the hand of a staffer on the tarmac in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:30Published

Woman's death draws attention to controversy over ambulance diversions

 A Milwaukee woman's death is drawing attention to the controversy surrounding what's known as ambulance diversions. Investigative reporter John Diedrich from the..
CBS News

Labor Day Labor Day Public holiday in the United States

Trump says he would support investigation into postmaster general

 At a press conference at the White House on Labor Day, President Trump said he would support an investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy following..
CBS News

Trump slams Biden over vaccine, defends support for military in Labor Day news conference

 Trump and Biden's back back and forth over a potential coronavirus vaccine underscored the huge impact it will have in the November election.
USATODAY.com

Mac Miller Remembered 2 Years After His Tragic Death

 Labor Day has a certain sadness to it this year for those still feeling the sting of the tragic loss of Mac Miller ... who died 2 years ago today. Miller's..
TMZ.com

Sweltering crowds throng to beaches for Labor Day weekend, despite pandemic worries

 As Labor Day ends an unusually quiet tourism season, beaches in California, Florida and New Jersey attract crowds mostly unhindered by coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Kenosha shooting victim Jacob Blake speaks out from his hospital bed

 Kenosha shooting victim Jacob Blake spoke out publicly for the first time on Saturday, from his hospital bed. His message was somber: he's in constant pain. In..
CBS News

Jacob Blake shares message from hospital bed

 Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has a message to share from his hospital bed: "Please, I'm..
CBS News

Jacob Blake speaks for the first time since police shooting

 Jacob Blake has spoken publicly for the first time since a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shot him seven times in the back, saying he's in constant pain from..
New Zealand Herald

Armed men arrested after traveling from Missouri to Kenosha to 'see for themselves,' FBI says

 Michael Karmo and Cody Smith were arrested near Kenosha on gun possession charges.
 
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democrats in battleground states take lead in absentee ballot requests

 Election data from battleground states shows more Democrats are taking advantage of mail-in voting than Republicans. When it comes to absentee ballot requests,..
CBS News

Coronavirus live updates: US governors urge Labor Day vigilance, safety; Israel imposes overnight curfews; CDC to lead vaccine distribution

 Republican and Democrat governors urge caution for Labor Day. Israel imposes overnight curfews. U.S. death toll nears 190,000. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

What to Watch For on Labor Day From Trump and Biden

 The vice-presidential candidates will be on opposite ends of Wisconsin, a battleground that is increasingly essential to President Trump in November.
NYTimes.com

Benjamin Crump Benjamin Crump American lawyer

'Nothing but pain': Jacob Blake speaks for first time since he was shot by police

 Jacob Blake has spoken publicly for the first time since a police officer shot him seven times in the back. The 29-year-old says he is in constant pain from the..
WorldNews

Jacob Blake speaks from his hospital bed: 'Change your lives out there'

 A minute-long video was posted to Twitter on Saturday by Blake's attorney, Benjamin Crump in which Jacob Blake urged viewers to value their lives.
 
USATODAY.com

Jacob Blake Sends Powerful Message from Hospital Bed on Value of Life

 Jacob Blake has finally spoken to the public from his hospital bed where he lies paralyzed from the waist down -- and his message is simple ... don't take life..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Heavy Beach Traffic Reported In Maryland On Labor Day [Video]

Heavy Beach Traffic Reported In Maryland On Labor Day

Heading back from the beach on Labor Day? Expect some heavy traffic on and near the Bay Bridge.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:49Published
Thousands Flock To Miami Beach To Celebrate Labor Day [Video]

Thousands Flock To Miami Beach To Celebrate Labor Day

CBS4's Joan Murray reports social distancing was the name of the game in addition to mandatory masks.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:05Published
Labor Day weekend warnings [Video]

Labor Day weekend warnings

Labor Day weekend warnings

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Jacob Blake finally speaks after shooting

 Jacob Blake has spoken publicly for the first time since a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot him seven times in the back.
SBS Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS NewsNYTimes.comEurasia ReviewNewsy

In Labor Day blur, Harris meets Blake family; Trump steps up

In Labor Day blur, Harris meets Blake family; Trump steps up MILWAUKEE — Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris met the family of a Wisconsin man shot by police last month to kick off her Labor Day visit to a...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.comThe AgeCTV NewsThe Wrap

Jacob Blake, Shot by Kenosha Police, Answers Domestic Abuse Charges from Hospital Bed

Jacob Blake, Shot by Kenosha Police, Answers Domestic Abuse Charges from Hospital Bed Blake was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha Police officer which resulted to him being paralyzed from the waist down. According to the authorities, they...
HNGN Also reported by •NYTimes.comEurasia Review

Tweets about this