Novak Djokovic's latest misguided moment does irreparable damage to his public image Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

As arguably the greatest tennis player in history, Novak Djokovic is accustomed to being in exclusive company when measuring on-court achievements. On Sunday, though, he joined a select club he would rather not be associated with, and while many of his Hall-of-Fame milestones have taken years to accumulate, this Hall-of-Shame incident was achieved with one fateful swing of his racquet. Djokovic, who appeared agitated throughout his US Open fourth round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta , had just been broken at 5-6 in the first set.


