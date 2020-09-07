Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Novak Djokovic's latest misguided moment does irreparable damage to his public image

WorldNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic's latest misguided moment does irreparable damage to his public imageAs arguably the greatest tennis player in history, Novak Djokovic is accustomed to being in exclusive company when measuring on-court achievements. On Sunday, though, he joined a select club he would rather not be associated with, and while many of his Hall-of-Fame milestones have taken years to accumulate, this Hall-of-Shame incident was achieved with one fateful swing of his racquet. Djokovic, who appeared agitated throughout his US Open fourth round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, had just been broken at 5-6 in the first set. Read More Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting line...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open | His statement | Oneindia News

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open | His statement | Oneindia News 01:26

 Ace tennis player Novak Djokovic has been disqualified from the US open after he accidentally hit a tennis ball directly at the throat of a line official. Djokovic, after dropping a game in his fourth-round match on Sunday, angrily smacked a ball behind him which went and hit the judge. He later...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career [Video]

McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball. The 17-time grand slam winner was disqualified from the US Open. According to CNN, sports commentators wonder if the Serb tarnished his reputation. Seven-time grand slam champion John McEnroe believes the incident will have an impact. McEnroe was famous for his on-court outbursts. McEnroe was disqualified from the 1990 Australian Open for misconduct.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Monday briefing: Johnson plans to unpick Brexit treaty

 Overriding protocol could capsize trade talks and lead to no deal next month alarm at Covid-19 spike in UK Novak Djokovic ‘sad’ after US Open default Morning..
WorldNews

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting official with ball

 Novak Djokovic was kicked out of the...
WorldNews
Former tennis players weigh in on Djokovic incident [Video]

Former tennis players weigh in on Djokovic incident

Tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King among those weighing in on social media after Novak Djokovic incident at U.S. Open

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:11Published

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Tennis-Serena battles through tension-filled U.S. Open fourth round

 NEW YORK — Serena Williams advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals after a gritty, tension-soaked 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 win over Greece’s Maria Sakkari on...
WorldNews

Serena Williams fights off Maria Sakkari, advances to U.S. Open quarterfinals

 Serena Williams survives a tough battle for a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 triumph over No. 22 Maria Sakkari of Greece on Monday at the U.S. Open.
USATODAY.com

US Open 2020: Serena Williams overcomes Maria Sakkari to reach quarter-finals

 Serena Williams battles through a challenging three-set test against Greek 15th seed Maria Sakkari to reach the US Open quarter-finals.
BBC News

Pablo Carreño Busta Pablo Carreño Busta Spanish tennis player

Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball [Video]

Djokavic apologises after hitting lineswoman with ball

Novak Djokovic has apologised after being defaulted from the US Open foraccidentally hitting a line judge with a ball struck in annoyance. The topseed and 17-time grand slam champion had just dropped serve to trail Spanishopponent Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the opening set of their fourth-roundmatch on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published
Djokovic disqualified after striking line judge with ball [Video]

Djokovic disqualified after striking line judge with ball

The fate was sealed for tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday who was disqualified after hitting a line judge with a ball. Gavino Garay has the story.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:01Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after hitting lineswoman with ball [Video]

Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after hitting lineswoman with ball

World number one Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified in the U.S. Open fourth round after striking a line judge with a ball

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:04Published
Novak Djokovic: Intensity was still there despite no fans at US Open [Video]

Novak Djokovic: Intensity was still there despite no fans at US Open

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic said not having fans in attendance atthe US Open has not hindered his game as he beat Bosnian Damir Dzumhur inthree straight sets to cruise through to the second..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
Djokovic has nothing to prove after Adria Tour & COVID-19 [Video]

Djokovic has nothing to prove after Adria Tour & COVID-19

World number one Novak Djokovic does not feel he has to act any differently or prove anything when he plays in New York over the next few weeks.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 08:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Top seed pair Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos withdraw from US Open

 The US Open was plunged into controversy Saturday after New York health officials ordered the women's top doubles pairing be withdrawn from the tournament due to...
Mid-Day

Serena Williams through to last 16 as fresh controversy hits US Open

 Serena Williams progressed to the US Open last 16 Saturday as the tournament endured fresh controversy after New York health officials ordered the women's top...
Mid-Day

Tennis: Nick Kyrgios responds as tennis world reacts to Novak Djokovic's disqualification from US Open

Tennis: Nick Kyrgios responds as tennis world reacts to Novak Djokovic's disqualification from US Open Nick Kyrgios wasted no time weighing in after Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a lineswoman in the throat.Top-seeded Djokovic was...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

PostSports

Post Sports Serena Williams overcomes her recent past, beats Maria Sakkari in U.S. Open’s fourth round https://t.co/uC3WnANHKh 5 minutes ago

andrewsduncan1

Andrew Duncan Serena Williams overcomes Maria Sakkari to reach US Open quarter-finals. 🇺🇸🎾 #USOpen #tennis https://t.co/mGhT40nmXS 6 minutes ago

Ivemadeahugemi

Douglas McKechnie Serena Williams overcomes Maria Sakkari to reach US Open quarter-finals - https://t.co/O7HlXRJ39m 19 minutes ago

ArmeniaITN

Armenia ITN Serena Williams overcomes Maria Sakkari to reach US Open quarter-finals https://t.co/jmR7tNeSIq #News 2 hours ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Serena Williams overcomes Maria Sakkari to reach US Open quarter-finals https://t.co/PLArco849Y ⟶ via… https://t.co/PvXA2s0aqN 3 hours ago

rob041269

Rob Alderman Serena Williams overcomes Maria Sakkari to reach US Open quarter-finals https://t.co/UDJu3B1752 3 hours ago

WatchTVChannels

Watch All Channels Serena Williams overcomes Maria Sakkari to reach US Open quarter-finals https://t.co/IhOEw9PQVB… https://t.co/IHopFTj2lc 3 hours ago

ZakiJhony

[email protected] Serena Williams overcomes Maria Sakkari to reach US Open quarter-finals https://t.co/urvjX50DYT https://t.co/bdZQAlI1uX 3 hours ago