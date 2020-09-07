|
Novak Djokovic's latest misguided moment does irreparable damage to his public image
As arguably the greatest tennis player in history, Novak Djokovic is accustomed to being in exclusive company when measuring on-court achievements. On Sunday, though, he joined a select club he would rather not be associated with, and while many of his Hall-of-Fame milestones have taken years to accumulate, this Hall-of-Shame incident was achieved with one fateful swing of his racquet. Djokovic, who appeared agitated throughout his US Open fourth round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, had just been broken at 5-6 in the first set. Read More Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting line...
