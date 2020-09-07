Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Philippine president pardons U.S. Marine in killing of transgender woman

WorldNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Philippine president pardons U.S. Marine in killing of transgender womanMANILA — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pardoned a U.S. Marine in a surprise move Monday that will free him from imprisonment in the killing of a local transgender woman that sparked anger in the former American colony. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said in a tweet that Duterte “granted an absolute pardon” to Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton “to do justice,” but did not elaborate. Duterte was to deliver televised remarks Monday night in which he would discuss Pemberton’s case, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said. A human rights group, Karapatan, immediately condemned the pardon as a “despicable and shameless mockery of justice and servility to U.S. imperialist...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters slam early release of U.S. Marine who strangled to death transgender woman [Video]

Protesters slam early release of U.S. Marine who strangled to death transgender woman

Activists protested today (Sept 3) against the early release of a U.S. marine who killed a Filipino transgender woman after discovering she had a penis. Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:44Published

Related news from verified sources

US marine who strangled a trans woman to death while serving in the Philippines gets presidential pardon from Rodrigo Duterte

 Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has officially pardoned a US marine who was jailed for strangling a transgender woman to death. Joseph Scott Pemberton, who...
PinkNews Also reported by •SBS

Philippines' Duterte Pardons US Marine in Transgender Killing

 The Philippine president pardoned a U.S. Marine on Monday in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino...
Newsmax

Duterte Pardons U.S. Marine Who Killed Transgender Woman

 The Philippine president made the move, which riled nationalist and gay rights groups, in the interest of maintaining an “independent foreign policy.”
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this