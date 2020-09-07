Philippine president pardons U.S. Marine in killing of transgender woman Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

MANILA — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pardoned a U.S. Marine in a surprise move Monday that will free him from imprisonment in the killing of a local transgender woman that sparked anger in the former American colony. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said in a tweet that Duterte “granted an absolute pardon” to Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton “to do justice,” but did not elaborate. Duterte was to deliver televised remarks Monday night in which he would discuss Pemberton’s case, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said. A human rights group, Karapatan, immediately condemned the pardon as a “despicable and shameless mockery of justice and servility to U.S. imperialist... MANILA — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pardoned a U.S. Marine in a surprise move Monday that will free him from imprisonment in the killing of a local transgender woman that sparked anger in the former American colony. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said in a tweet that Duterte “granted an absolute pardon” to Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton “to do justice,” but did not elaborate. Duterte was to deliver televised remarks Monday night in which he would discuss Pemberton’s case, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said. A human rights group, Karapatan, immediately condemned the pardon as a “despicable and shameless mockery of justice and servility to U.S. imperialist... 👓 View full article

