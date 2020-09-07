|
Fears for Congolese Nobel laureate after UN protection 'withdrawn’
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
A doctor who shared a Nobel prize in 2018 for his work with victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo is at risk of assassination after the United Nations withdrew peacekeepers guarding his hospital and residence, friends and supporters say. ...
|
|
