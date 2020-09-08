Global  
 

'A glorious day': Kathie Lee and Frank Gifford's son Cody marries actress Erika Brown

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Cody Gifford, son of TV host Kathie Lee and her late husband, Frank, married actress Erika Brown. Kathy Lee proclaimed the nuptials a "glorious day."
Kathie Lee Gifford Kathie Lee Gifford American actress and talk show host

Frank Gifford Frank Gifford American football player and television sportscaster

