CPL 2020: Pravin Tambe, aged 48, takes unbelievable catch - WATCH Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Pravin Tambe, aged 48 and one of the first Indian players to play in CPL 2020, took an unbelievable catch as Trinbago Knight Riders continued their unbeaten run. 👓 View full article

