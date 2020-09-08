|
Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tweets about Dallas Cowboys' 'green light' to protest
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The thought that the Dallas Cowboys have been given the "green light" to protest during the anthem prompted a angry tweet from Eric Trump.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Eric Trump American businessman and philanthropist
New audio recordings reveal aunt's criticisms of Ivanka and Eric TrumpMary Trump has revealed more audio recordings she says are of her aunt, Maryanne Trump Barry, that aim pointed criticism at the US president’s children, Ivanka..
WorldNews
Eric Trump to Americans: 'My father will fight for you'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Robin Williams' daughter slams Eric Trump for sharing clip of late dad
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Antonio Banderas Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Director Garth Davis to Direct 'Tron' Sequel & More | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:08Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Biden's Lead Over Trump Is Steady
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Race for the White House: Vaccine latest flashpoint in presidential campaignThe prospect of a vaccine to shield Americans from coronavirus infection emerged today as a point of contention in the White House race as US President Donald..
New Zealand Herald
US 2020 Election: Does Joe Biden support defunding the police?Trump claims his rival wants to take money away from police, but Biden denies supporting the policy.
BBC News
Race for the White House: Trump, Biden spar over economy, workers in Labour Day blitzDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump spent today diminishing each other's credentials on the economy and understanding of the..
New Zealand Herald
Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas
Dallas Cowboys DE Randy Gregory wins reinstatement appeal: 'It's go time'Randy Gregory, who has been suspended four times, can begin practicing fully with the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 5 and is eligible to play after Oct. 19.
USATODAY.com
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shifts tone on protests during national anthem: Players need help from AmericaCowboys owner Jerry Jones, who long told players to stand "toe on the line" during national anthem, said Friday his players' opinions are diverse.
USATODAY.com
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott shares preference for how team should address national anthemThe Cowboys' plans during the national anthem remain unclear, but quarterback Dak Prescott has a precise vision for what he'd like to see.
USATODAY.com
Dallas Cowboys wear blank jerseys for first football broadcast under Mike McCarthyBy keeping numbers and player names off uniforms, new Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is keeping any intel as close to the vest as possible.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this