JEE MAINS 2020: Answer key likely to be declared today @jeemain.nta.nic.in; here's how to check Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

JEE Main 2020 exam date and time, answer key likely to be released today: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release today the JEE Main 2020 exam answer key on the official website of the exam -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates who took the exam can check and download it from the website. JEE Main 2020 exam date and time, answer key likely to be released today: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release today the JEE Main 2020 exam answer key on the official website of the exam -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates who took the exam can check and download it from the website. 👓 View full article