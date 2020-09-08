Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belarus protests: Maria Kolesnikova 'detained at Ukraine border'

BBC News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Maria Kolesnikova is reportedly detained at the border with Ukraine the day after her disappearance.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Up-close look at opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova hours before alleged kidnapping in Minsk

Up-close look at opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova hours before alleged kidnapping in Minsk 01:37

 Three of the Belarusian opposition’s top organizers were reported missing Monday (September 7), the day after tens of thousands joined protests in the country’s capital of Minsk that kept up the pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to hold new elections, as seen in this footage...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

EU demands release of Belarus political prisoners and warns of sanctions

 The strong statement comes after the disappearance of leading opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova.
BBC News

Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova detained by masked men

 Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent opponent of President Alexander Lukashenko, has allegedly been seized from the streets of Minsk by masked men and taken away in a..
WorldNews
Belarus protest leader 'abducted' after mass anti-gov't march [Video]

Belarus protest leader 'abducted' after mass anti-gov't march

Unidentified people reportedly detain Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk as police arrest demonstrators.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 05:32Published

Masked men reportedly seize senior Belarusian opposition figure Kolesnikova

 Unidentified men in black on Monday morning grabbed Maria Kolesnikova, a leading Belarusian opposition figure, and pushed her into a minibus, her campaign team..
WorldNews

Ukraine Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe

Nations League: Record-breaker Fati stars in Spain rebuild

 Its youngest-ever scorer and two goals from a captain twice his age. Spain couldn't ask for more from its rebuild. The 17-year-old Barcelona forward Ansu Fati..
WorldNews

Naomi Osaka survives scare to reach US Open fourth round

 Title favourite Naomi Osaka survived a scare against Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk to reach the fourth round of the US Open. The third seed had to save five..
WorldNews

10/11: CBSN AM

 Former Ambassador to Ukraine expected to testify; bus driver honored as hero
CBS News

10/8: CBSN AM

 U.S. Ambassador to EU to testify on Ukraine controversy; airlines helping autistic passengers fly comfortably
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Belarus protest leader detained - reports [Video]

Belarus protest leader detained - reports

Unidentified masked men detained prominent Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk on Monday morning and drove her off in a minivan, the Belarusian Tut.By media outlet cited a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Tweets about this