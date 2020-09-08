Global  
 

Justin Bieber shares how teenage 'ego power' caused his relationships to suffer

Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Justin Bieber shares how teenage 'ego power' caused his relationships to sufferOpening up about the effect of "ego and power" on him, singer Justin Bieber on Sunday night said that his behaviour in his teenage caused his relationships to suffer. In a long Instagram post, the 'Yummy' singer went on to share how he is leaning on his Christian faith to make his marriage with Hailey Baldwin a healthy one. "I come from a small town in Stratford...
 Justin Bieber has opened up to fans on Instagram about the "insecurities and frustrations" he faced as a teenager.

