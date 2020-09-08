|
Justin Bieber shares how teenage 'ego power' caused his relationships to suffer
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Opening up about the effect of "ego and power" on him, singer Justin Bieber on Sunday night said that his behaviour in his teenage caused his relationships to suffer. In a long Instagram post, the 'Yummy' singer went on to share how he is leaning on his Christian faith to make his marriage with Hailey Baldwin a healthy one. "I come from a small town in Stratford...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Justin Bieber Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor
Drake calls in a favor from Justin Bieber for DJ Khaled's 'Popstar' video
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Facebook will pay some app and Instagram users for deactivating accounts, taking surveys ahead of electionGet paid to deactivate Instagram or Facebook for a few weeks? Yes, Facebook will pay some users for taking a break ahead of Election 2020 in November.
USATODAY.com
Biden campaign enlists teen’s Instagram account for online organizingPhoto by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The Joe Biden campaign is taking over a popular Instagram account from a teen supporter, who built a huge following..
The Verge
Hailey Baldwin American model and television personality (born 1996)
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker and the Biebers Hike in IdahoKendall Jenner traveled northeast with boyfriend Devin Booker -- double dating with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber -- during a trek to ID. Kendall and her Phoenix..
TMZ.com
Hailey Bieber enjoyed 'extended honeymoon' while in lockdown with husband Justin Bieber
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Hailey Bieber becomes a first-time aunt
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Justin and Hailey Bieber share pictures of joint baptism
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this