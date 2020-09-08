Dustin Johnson cashes in and finally wins the FedEx Cup

Global  
 

Dustin Johnson cashes in and finally wins the FedEx CupATLANTA (AP) — Dustin Johnson only looks like he plays without a pulse. Beneath his stoic stare and that swagger as he walked the fairways of East Lake were jangled nerves Monday because it meant so much to him. The $15 million prize for winning the FedEx Cup? That would get anyone's attention, especially someone who thought he was rich when Johnson cashed his first tournament check as a PGA Tour rookie for $113,571. But there was more. "The prestige, for sure," Johnson said after delivering a key par putt and steady play down the stretch for a 2-under 68 and a three-shot victory in the Tour Championship. "Being a FedEx Cup champion is something that I really wanted to do. I wanted...
