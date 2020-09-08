|
Dustin Johnson cashes in and finally wins the FedEx Cup
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Dustin Johnson only looks like he plays without a pulse. Beneath his stoic stare and that swagger as he walked the fairways of East Lake were jangled nerves Monday because it meant so much to him. The $15 million prize for winning the FedEx Cup? That would get anyone's attention, especially someone who thought he was rich when Johnson cashed his first tournament check as a PGA Tour rookie for $113,571. But there was more. "The prestige, for sure," Johnson said after delivering a key par putt and steady play down the stretch for a 2-under 68 and a three-shot victory in the Tour Championship. "Being a FedEx Cup champion is something that I really wanted to do. I wanted...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dustin Johnson American professional golfer
Johnson clinches FedEx Cup title with Tour Championship winWorld number one Dustin Johnson claims victory at the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship.
BBC News
Tour Championship: Dustin Johnson leads by five shots after third roundWorld number one Dustin Johnson builds a healthy lead heading into the final round of the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship.
BBC News
Tour Championship: Sungjae Im moves into contention as Dustin Johnson holds leadKorea's Sungjae Im shoots seven birdies to challenge leader Dustin Johnson at the halfway mark of the Tour Championship.
BBC News
Rahm holes monster putt to beat Johnson in dramatic play-offJon Rahm beats Dustin Johnson on the first hole of a play-off in a thrilling climax to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields.
BBC News
FedEx Cup championship trophy for the PGA Tour
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
COVID caseloads double as U.S economy continues to sufferCBS News' Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta on the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
Today in History for September 2ndHighlights of this day in history: Japan signs surrender, officially ending World War II; Union forces occupy Atlanta during the Civil War; A great fire ravages..
USATODAY.com
Guess Who This Crafting Kid Turned Into!Before this arts and crafts kid launched her critically-acclaimed acting career, she was just another sweet school girl doing her assignments while growing up in..
TMZ.com
Protests and racial tensions flare nationwide amid pandemicCBS News' Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta on the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
PGA Tour Golf tour in the United States
Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
Tour Championship golf tournament held in the United States
Rory McIlroy announces birth of daughter ahead of Tour Championship defenceRory McIlroy will begin the defence of his Tour Championship title as a new father after announcing the arrival of a baby daughter. McIlroy revealed on social..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this