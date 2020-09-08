EU, UK sound alarm over Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova’s ‘abduction,’ threaten sanctions Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

European nations have expressed concerns over the fate of Maria Kolesnikova – one of Belarus' leading opposition figures, apparently kidnapped in Minsk – threatening sanctions and demanding the release of detained protesters. The EU, as well as Germany and the UK, have accused Minsk of quelling protests that have gripped Belarus for almost a month with "repressions" on the heels of reports of Kolesnikova's disappearance in Minsk on Monday.


