|
EU, UK sound alarm over Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova’s ‘abduction,’ threaten sanctions
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
European nations have expressed concerns over the fate of Maria Kolesnikova – one of Belarus’ leading opposition figures, apparently kidnapped in Minsk – threatening sanctions and demanding the release of detained protesters. The EU, as well as Germany and the UK, have accused Minsk of quelling protests that have gripped Belarus for almost a month with “repressions” on the heels of reports of Kolesnikova’s disappearance in Minsk on Monday. The European...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Maria Kalesnikava Belarusian music, cultural and political activist
Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova detained by masked menMaria Kolesnikova, a prominent opponent of President Alexander Lukashenko, has allegedly been seized from the streets of Minsk by masked men and taken away in a..
WorldNews
Belarus protest leader 'abducted' after mass anti-gov't march
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 05:32Published
Masked men reportedly seize senior Belarusian opposition figure KolesnikovaUnidentified men in black on Monday morning grabbed Maria Kolesnikova, a leading Belarusian opposition figure, and pushed her into a minibus, her campaign team..
WorldNews
Belarus protest leader detained - reports
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29Published
Belarus Country in Eastern Europe
Belarus claims opposition leader arrested trying to flee to UkraineAssociates and a Ukrainian official, however, say Maria Kolesnikova was actually detained after refusing to be forced out of her country.
CBS News
Belarus protests: Maria Kolesnikova 'detained at Ukraine border'Maria Kolesnikova is reportedly detained at the border with Ukraine the day after her disappearance.
BBC News
EU demands release of Belarus political prisoners and warns of sanctionsThe strong statement comes after the disappearance of leading opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova.
BBC News
Minsk Capital of Belarus
633 arrested in Belarus mass protestsMinsk, Sep 7 : At least 633 people were arrested in Belarus following a fourth consecutive weekend of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, the..
WorldNews
European Union Economic and political union of European states
UK ramps up no-deal preparations as EU trade talks stallBritain began a fresh round of Brexit trade talks by warning the European Union that it was ramping up preparations to leave the bloc without an agreement as the..
WorldNews
Brexit briefing: 114 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
UK seeks to ‘clarify’ Brexit divorce deal, angers EULONDON: Britain said on Monday it was seeking to “clarify” key parts of its EU divorce deal just as Brexit trade talks reached a crucial final stage,..
WorldNews
Amnesty International accuses Malta of using 'illegal tactics' against migrantsAmnesty International condemned Malta on Tuesday for what it described as "illegal tactics" in the Mediterranean against immigrants making the dangerous crossing..
WorldNews
Germany Country in Central Europe
Alexei Navalny wakes from coma, German hospital confirmsRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who Germany says was poisoned by a weapons-grade Novichok nerve agent, is now out of a medically induced coma and is..
New Zealand Herald
Sunken WW2 cruiser found off Norway
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Putin critic is out of coma after suspected poisoningGerman chemical weapons experts say tests show the 44-year-old was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this