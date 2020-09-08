Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU, UK sound alarm over Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova’s ‘abduction,’ threaten sanctions

WorldNews Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
EU, UK sound alarm over Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova’s ‘abduction,’ threaten sanctionsEuropean nations have expressed concerns over the fate of Maria Kolesnikova – one of Belarus’ leading opposition figures, apparently kidnapped in Minsk – threatening sanctions and demanding the release of detained protesters. The EU, as well as Germany and the UK, have accused Minsk of quelling protests that have gripped Belarus for almost a month with “repressions” on the heels of reports of Kolesnikova’s disappearance in Minsk on Monday. The European...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Up-close look at opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova hours before alleged kidnapping in Minsk

Up-close look at opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova hours before alleged kidnapping in Minsk 01:37

 Three of the Belarusian opposition’s top organizers were reported missing Monday (September 7), the day after tens of thousands joined protests in the country’s capital of Minsk that kept up the pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to hold new elections, as seen in this footage...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Maria Kalesnikava Maria Kalesnikava Belarusian music, cultural and political activist

Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova detained by masked men

 Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent opponent of President Alexander Lukashenko, has allegedly been seized from the streets of Minsk by masked men and taken away in a..
WorldNews
Belarus protest leader 'abducted' after mass anti-gov't march [Video]

Belarus protest leader 'abducted' after mass anti-gov't march

Unidentified people reportedly detain Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk as police arrest demonstrators.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 05:32Published

Masked men reportedly seize senior Belarusian opposition figure Kolesnikova

 Unidentified men in black on Monday morning grabbed Maria Kolesnikova, a leading Belarusian opposition figure, and pushed her into a minibus, her campaign team..
WorldNews
Belarus protest leader detained - reports [Video]

Belarus protest leader detained - reports

Unidentified masked men detained prominent Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova in central Minsk on Monday morning and drove her off in a minivan, the Belarusian Tut.By media outlet cited a witness as saying. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus claims opposition leader arrested trying to flee to Ukraine

 Associates and a Ukrainian official, however, say Maria Kolesnikova was actually detained after refusing to be forced out of her country.
CBS News

Belarus protests: Maria Kolesnikova 'detained at Ukraine border'

 Maria Kolesnikova is reportedly detained at the border with Ukraine the day after her disappearance.
BBC News

EU demands release of Belarus political prisoners and warns of sanctions

 The strong statement comes after the disappearance of leading opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova.
BBC News

Minsk Minsk Capital of Belarus

633 arrested in Belarus mass protests

 Minsk, Sep 7 : At least 633 people were arrested in Belarus following a fourth consecutive weekend of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, the..
WorldNews

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

UK ramps up no-deal preparations as EU trade talks stall

 Britain began a fresh round of Brexit trade talks by warning the European Union that it was ramping up preparations to leave the bloc without an agreement as the..
WorldNews
Brexit briefing: 114 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 114 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

UK seeks to ‘clarify’ Brexit divorce deal, angers EU

 LONDON: Britain said on Monday it was seeking to “clarify” key parts of its EU divorce deal just as Brexit trade talks reached a crucial final stage,..
WorldNews

Amnesty International accuses Malta of using 'illegal tactics' against migrants

 Amnesty International condemned Malta on Tuesday for what it described as "illegal tactics" in the Mediterranean against immigrants making the dangerous crossing..
WorldNews

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Alexei Navalny wakes from coma, German hospital confirms

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who Germany says was poisoned by a weapons-grade Novichok nerve agent, is now out of a medically induced coma and is..
New Zealand Herald
Sunken WW2 cruiser found off Norway [Video]

Sunken WW2 cruiser found off Norway

The wreckage of a major German warship has been discovered off the coast of Norway some 80 years after it was sunk in a World War Two battle, Norwegian power grid operator Statnett and a maritime archaeologist said. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Putin critic is out of coma after suspected poisoning

 German chemical weapons experts say tests show the 44-year-old was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Belarus: Lukashenko ‘afraid of his own people’ claims opposition organiser [Video]

Belarus: Lukashenko ‘afraid of his own people’ claims opposition organiser

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko is “afraid of his own people” a member of the Belarusian Opposition Coordination Council has told Euronews, after Lukashenko called on Russian president..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:16Published
A look at Belarus' opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya [Video]

A look at Belarus' opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has led the biggest challenge to Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule, has become a figurehead of the pro-democracy movement in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:54Published
Belarus: Opposition leaders jailed, actors and teachers rally [Video]

Belarus: Opposition leaders jailed, actors and teachers rally

The Belarusian opposition says it will not give up on its call for a democratic transition, even as two prominent leaders are jailed for organising rallies.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Tweets about this