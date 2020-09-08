Global  
 

The 'mighty mice' that went to space could help protect astronauts' muscles and bones

Tuesday, 8 September 2020
The 'mighty mice' that went to space could help protect astronauts' muscles and bones(CNN)Genetically enhanced "mighty mice" that were part of a heath experiment on the International Space Station have shown that blocking a molecular signaling pathway can protect against muscle and bone density loss in the absence of gravity. The new study also revealed this treatment promoted the recovery of muscle and bone mass once the mice returned to Earth. The results are promising to researchers because they could be used to develop therapies that might help astronauts mitigate the muscle and bone loss they experience during long-term spaceflight. NASA-SpaceX launches will boost science research on the space station Targeting this pathway could also be used to help people on Earth who...
