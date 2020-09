You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources El Dorado fire explodes and destroys homes in California



El Dorado Fire in Yucaipa, California, which was reportedly sparked by a pyrotechnic device, has now burnt more than 7,500 acres, as seen in this footage from September 6. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 20 hours ago Charred remains of destroyed homes in Boulder Creek, California as a result of CZU Lightning Complex fire



The CZU Lightning Complex fire has burnt more than 81,000 acres of land in the Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties in California. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago 8 Winds movie



8 Winds movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Reclusive billionaire (Robert Davi), comedy club owner (Leona Paraminski), and over the hill filmmaker (Charlie Nabis) are drawn into a deadly game of conspiracy.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:22 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources As California burns, the winds arrive and the lights go out New wildfires ravaged bone-dry California during a scorching Labour Day weekend that saw a dramatic airlift of more than 200 people trapped by flames and ended...

CBC.ca 5 hours ago





Tweets about this