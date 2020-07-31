|
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu faces a GOP challenger and other things to watch in Tuesday's primaries
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
New Hampshire and Rhode Island are holding state primaries Tuesday.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chris Sununu American politician, incumbent Governor of New Hampshire
New Hampshire Legalises 'Flying Cars' on the Road
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key details
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30Published
New Hampshire State in the northeastern United States
People who consume conservative media are less likely to wear masks, poll of New Hampshire residents find(CNN)How seriously a person treats the Covid-19 pandemic could depend on where they get their news. That's according to a new poll of New Hampshire residents..
WorldNews
Trump Stayed On Message For RNC. But That Was It.
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:44Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
House committee to investigate Postmaster General DeJoy over political donations to GOP candidatesRep. Carolyn Maloney said Louis DeJoy could face 'criminal exposure' and called for the postmaster general to be immediately suspended.
USATODAY.com
House panel investigating postmaster general over GOP fundraising allegationsHouse Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said DeJoy "could face criminal exposure."
CBS News
Democrats in battleground states take lead in absentee ballot requestsElection data from battleground states shows more Democrats are taking advantage of mail-in voting than Republicans. When it comes to absentee ballot requests,..
CBS News
Trump says he would support investigation into postmaster generalAt a press conference at the White House on Labor Day, President Trump said he would support an investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy following..
CBS News
Rhode Island State in the northeastern United States
Facebook Video of Assault, Found by Victim’s Mother, Breaks Open CaseThe police said a Facebook video found by a mother of her 16-year-old being sexually assaulted while unconscious at a house party in Providence, R.I., had led to..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this