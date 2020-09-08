Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, more stars to recreate 'Golden Girls' with all-Black cast

Global  
 

Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Sanaa Lathan and Alfre Woodard are coming together to recreate "The Golden Girls" with an all-Black cast.
Tracee Ellis Ross American actress


Regina King American actress and director

