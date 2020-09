Wild temperature drop: September snowstorm wallops Denver, a day after temps in the 90s

Welcome Back: 2-Time Escaped Convict Nabbed After 46 Years On The Lam



An escaped convict shot and wounded a rookie Denver police officer in October of 1971. He was caught and convicted in 1973, but escaped from prison again the following year. Newser reports his second escape began a 46-year life on the run, which finally came to an end Wednesday with his arrest in EspaΓ±ola, New Mexico. That's where Luis Archuleta had been living under the name Ramon Montoya, at the home he shared with his wife.

