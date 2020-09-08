Global  
 

Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden NFL video game for first time since 2016

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Colin Kaepernick is still unsigned, but he will be available as a free-agent quarterback on Madden NFL this year for the first time since 2016.
