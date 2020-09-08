'Keep fighting!' Serena Williams yells herself to Open win

Couple Who Wouldn't Wear Masks Cited By Cops



A Brooklyn couple refused to wear masks on a New York City ferry Saturday night. The couple ended up kicked off the boat and cited for disorderly conduct. Gothamist has a number of videos of the incident, reports Newser. In the videos, the husband and wife stood on the top deck of the ferry for more than an hour. They were on their way home after an evening in Manhattan and refused to follow the captain's orders.

