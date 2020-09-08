|
'Keep fighting!' Serena Williams yells herself to Open win
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams of the United States serves the ball during her Women's Singles fourth round match against Maria Sakkari of Greece on Day Eight of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Queens borough of New York City, Monday. / AFP-Yonhap Her breathing loud enough to hear in an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium, her third-set deficit a point from growing to 3-1 against someone who beat her less than two weeks earlier, Serena Williams scrambled to extend a 13-stroke exchange until her opponent netted a forehand. ''Keep fighting!'' Williams exhorted herself. Locked in a tough fourth-round match Monday, and without the benefit of a pro-American audience, Williams...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Serena Williams American tennis player
Tennis-Serena battles through tension-filled U.S. Open fourth roundNEW YORK — Serena Williams advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals after a gritty, tension-soaked 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 win over Greece’s Maria Sakkari on...
WorldNews
Serena Williams fights off Maria Sakkari, advances to U.S. Open quarterfinalsSerena Williams survives a tough battle for a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 triumph over No. 22 Maria Sakkari of Greece on Monday at the U.S. Open.
USATODAY.com
US Open 2020: Serena Williams overcomes Maria Sakkari to reach quarter-finalsSerena Williams battles through a challenging three-set test against Greek 15th seed Maria Sakkari to reach the US Open quarter-finals.
BBC News
Labor Day, Julian Assange, Serena Williams, Creek Fire: 5 things to know MondaySerena Williams seeks to continue US Open run, WikiLeaks' Julian Assange is back in court and more news to know Monday.
USATODAY.com
Greece Country in southeastern Europe
Britons return home from Greece hours before quarantine deadline
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Lavrov: Russia Ready to Help Ease Turkey-Greece TensionNICOSIA — Russia's foreign minister said Tuesday that Moscow is ready to help ease rising tensions over Turkey's search for energy reserves in the eastern..
WorldNews
Maria Sakkari Greek tennis player
Three reasons Serena Williams will win the U.S. Open for her 24th Grand SlamSerena Williams plays Maria Sakkari on Monday in the round of 16. Sakkari beat Williams in the Western & Southern Open, a tune-up to Flushing Meadows.
USATODAY.com
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Stadium complex in Queens, New York City
Serena, Murray advance at US OpenNew York—Serena Williams’ quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam got off the mark as Andy Murray rolled back the years with a vintage comeback at the..
WorldNews
Flushing Meadows ready to host Cincinnati Masters as tune-up for U.S. Open
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:33Published
Queens Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States
Key coronavirus model projects U.S. death toll surpassing 410,000 by JanuaryThe Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation released its newest coronavirus projections for the United States given the current response to the pandemic. The..
CBS News
Trucks will spray Brooklyn and Queens with pesticide to kill growing number of West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes ...New York City plans to fight an infestation of West Nile virus carrying mosquitoes using pesticide sprays...
WorldNews
Two charged with murder of rapper Jam Master Jay
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:59Published
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
Novak Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on U.S. Open line judge who he struck in throat with tennis ballNovak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he inadvertently struck in the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday after the female..
WorldNews
Australian Open champion Kenin in tears after losing to MertensSecond seed Sofia Kenin says she was in tears after losing to Belgian Elise Mertens in the last 16 of the US Open.
BBC News
Frances Tiafoe's remarkable U.S. Open run comes to a halt in Round of 16 vs. Daniil MedvedevWith Frances Tiafoe's loss in the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open on Monday night, there will be no American men's players among the quarterfinalists.
USATODAY.com
Motherhood fuels Pironkova's dream run at US OpenPironkova has not seen her son in two weeks and the tearful Bulgarian dedicated her astonishing US Open run to her two-year-old after she surprised the field by..
WorldNews
Yonhap News Agency South Korean news agency
Prominent mayor of S.Korea's capital found dead
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41Published
New York City Largest city in the United States
As Amnesia: The Dark Descent turns 10, let’s appreciate its hissing cockroachesFrictional Games
Early in the coronavirus pandemic, during the ambient dread of New York’s locked-down spring, I realized that I couldn’t put..
The Verge
Couple Who Wouldn't Wear Masks Cited By Cops
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this