'Keep fighting!' Serena Williams yells herself to Open win

Tuesday, 8 September 2020
'Keep fighting!' Serena Williams yells herself to Open winSerena Williams of the United States serves the ball during her Women's Singles fourth round match against Maria Sakkari of Greece on Day Eight of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Queens borough of New York City, Monday. / AFP-Yonhap Her breathing loud enough to hear in an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium, her third-set deficit a point from growing to 3-1 against someone who beat her less than two weeks earlier, Serena Williams scrambled to extend a 13-stroke exchange until her opponent netted a forehand. ''Keep fighting!'' Williams exhorted herself. Locked in a tough fourth-round match Monday, and without the benefit of a pro-American audience, Williams...
