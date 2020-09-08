Some older Americans committed to voting in person despite COVID

Global  
 

Some older Americans committed to voting in person despite COVIDCleadel Waye, a New Jersey college professor and veteran educator, fought hard for civil rights in the '60s -- laying down in front of bulldozers in her teenage years to defy developers who refused to hire people of color. Now, at age 71, she looks back at the battles she waged -- protesting at segregated lunch counters and rallying community voters -- and it all seems to be on the line amid fears that votes will be suppressed in the 2020 general election, either through restrictions such as ID laws or issues with voting by mail as the coronavirus pandemic rages. "It really feels like a lot of it is coming back and there is a lot of evilness behind it. We have to realize that everybody does...
