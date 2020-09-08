Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump pushes misleading claim China is stoking protests to help Biden win election

WorldNews Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Trump pushes misleading claim China is stoking protests to help Biden win electionWashington (CNN)President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that China is interfering in the 2020 election and attempting to hurt his reelection bid by encouraging race protests, tweeting an article written by a columnist whose claims do not match the US intelligence community's assessment of Beijing's efforts so far. These comments from Trump, and similar claims that have been made by many of his appointees, seek to achieve the same goal: playing up the theory that China is meddling to get Biden elected, while downplaying well-founded reports that Russia is trying to help Trump win again, like it did in 2016. Trump tweeted a Breitbart article quoting author and columnist Gordon Chang, who...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Ex-FBI agent says President Trump is "compromised"

 Strzok also denied setting up a "perjury trap" when he interviewed Michael Flynn in 2017.
CBS News
Mail-in vote surge may mean Election Week chaos [Video]

Mail-in vote surge may mean Election Week chaos

[NFA] Presidential election night results may give a narrow lead for Republican Donald Trump, but a delay in counting mail-in ballots could then tip the race to Democrat Joe Biden. How will Trump react? This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:15Published

Democrats making major push for Wisconsin in 2020 campaign

 Ahead of the November election, Democrats are making a major push for Wisconsin. According to the latest CBS News Battleground Tacker poll, Joe Biden leads..
CBS News

Drugmakers vow to hold off on virus vaccine until it's safe

 Joint pledge from nine drugmakers comes as the Trump administration is pushing for a coronavirus vaccine this fall.
CBS News

Republicans Revive 2018 Strategy, Hoping for Better Result: Scare Voters

 President Trump and his party are using a playbook that aims to alarm people about crime in their backyards. It didn’t work in 2018, but both parties think it..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Kanye West Denied Meeting by Bernie Sanders, Down to Chat with Biden

 Kanye West is trying to meet with his political rivals ... Ye says he was denied a meeting with Bernie Sanders, and wants the opportunity to chat with Joe Biden...
TMZ.com

"Tell me about Joe": Harris and Obama discuss Biden in campaign video

 The former president also took the opportunity to share advice and discuss the struggles of the campaign trail.
CBS News

Trump and Biden spar over coronavirus vaccine push

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he would want to hear from scientists, not just President Trump, about the safety of any potential coronavirus..
CBS News

Gordon G. Chang Gordon G. Chang American lawyer (born 1951)


Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton launches Extreme E team

 BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has launched a team to compete in next year's inaugural Extreme E racing series...
WorldNews
Indian troops illegally crossed LAC, fired warning shots at our troops: China [Video]

Indian troops illegally crossed LAC, fired warning shots at our troops: China

While addressing a press conference in Beijing on September 08, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "On September 07, Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and entered south bank of Pangong Tso. Indian troops blatantly fired warning shots at our border patrolling troops who were there for consultation. Our troops were compelled to take measures to stabilise situation." "India's behaviour violated agreements. It is serious military provocation. We have made representations through diplomatic and military channels asking them to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw people who crossed the line and discipline frontline troops," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published
India, China accuse each other of firing shots at tense border [Video]

India, China accuse each other of firing shots at tense border

Beijing accuses New Delhi of 'severe military provocation' but India denies its soldiers crossed the disputed border.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 05:02Published

Entry of foreign students still not allowed in China, remain in touch with universities: Indian Embassy

 Indian students studying in Chinese universities and colleges have been advised to remain in touch with their respective educational institutions as Beijing has..
DNA

Breitbart News Breitbart News Far-right American news and opinion website


Related videos from verified sources

The final stretch of the 2020 election [Video]

The final stretch of the 2020 election

With Labor Day behind us, the political sphere enters a new phase. Less than 2 months from election day and both candidates are now shifting their focus to the battleground states.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:19Published
2020 Election Takes Final Sprint [Video]

2020 Election Takes Final Sprint

The 2020 Election is in its final stretch. Traditionally the launch of the presidential race's intense final stages. President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will begin trying to mobilize voters. Biden has..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:48Published
Hundreds of drivers and bikers gather at pro-Trump rally in Oregon City [Video]

Hundreds of drivers and bikers gather at pro-Trump rally in Oregon City

Hundreds of drivers and bikers gathered at pro-Trump rally in Oregon City on Monday (September 7). Video footage from the rally shows a large turnout of drivers and bikers showing support for the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Defying US, Xi praises China, WHO for battling coronavirus

 BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised China's role in battling the coronavirus pandemic and expressed support for the World Health...
SeattlePI.com

China flexes new dual-carrier prowess at US

China flexes new dual-carrier prowess at US Beware the long arm of US justice, China’s state media warns At the height of the Third Taiwan Straits Crisis in 1995-96, China was forced to retreat in the...
WorldNews

DNA Explainer: All you need to know about renewed India-China clashes along Ladakh border LAC

 2020 India China skirmishes continue at LAC along the Ladakh border. Military conflicts in India China faceoff happened once again as China is not deterring from...
DNA


Tweets about this

dstiwana

Dilawar S Tiwana Presidential rivals Trump and Biden spar over Covid-19 vaccine https://t.co/R6R9H21Fbl 44 minutes ago

sandboxpete

Peter Konieczko Trump and Biden spar over economy, workers in Labor Day blitz - https://t.co/xVcTfUkD83 57 minutes ago

KongGadgetStore

Kong Gadget Store Presidential rivals Trump and Biden spar over Covid-19 vaccine https://t.co/xlPmEoq5T0 1 hour ago