|
Trump pushes misleading claim China is stoking protests to help Biden win election
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that China is interfering in the 2020 election and attempting to hurt his reelection bid by encouraging race protests, tweeting an article written by a columnist whose claims do not match the US intelligence community's assessment of Beijing's efforts so far. These comments from Trump, and similar claims that have been made by many of his appointees, seek to achieve the same goal: playing up the theory that China is meddling to get Biden elected, while downplaying well-founded reports that Russia is trying to help Trump win again, like it did in 2016. Trump tweeted a Breitbart article quoting author and columnist Gordon Chang, who...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Ex-FBI agent says President Trump is "compromised"Strzok also denied setting up a "perjury trap" when he interviewed Michael Flynn in 2017.
CBS News
Mail-in vote surge may mean Election Week chaos
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15Published
Democrats making major push for Wisconsin in 2020 campaignAhead of the November election, Democrats are making a major push for Wisconsin. According to the latest CBS News Battleground Tacker poll, Joe Biden leads..
CBS News
Drugmakers vow to hold off on virus vaccine until it's safeJoint pledge from nine drugmakers comes as the Trump administration is pushing for a coronavirus vaccine this fall.
CBS News
Republicans Revive 2018 Strategy, Hoping for Better Result: Scare VotersPresident Trump and his party are using a playbook that aims to alarm people about crime in their backyards. It didn’t work in 2018, but both parties think it..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Kanye West Denied Meeting by Bernie Sanders, Down to Chat with BidenKanye West is trying to meet with his political rivals ... Ye says he was denied a meeting with Bernie Sanders, and wants the opportunity to chat with Joe Biden...
TMZ.com
"Tell me about Joe": Harris and Obama discuss Biden in campaign videoThe former president also took the opportunity to share advice and discuss the struggles of the campaign trail.
CBS News
Trump and Biden spar over coronavirus vaccine pushDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he would want to hear from scientists, not just President Trump, about the safety of any potential coronavirus..
CBS News
Gordon G. Chang American lawyer (born 1951)
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton launches Extreme E teamBEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has launched a team to compete in next year's inaugural Extreme E racing series...
WorldNews
Indian troops illegally crossed LAC, fired warning shots at our troops: China
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:21Published
India, China accuse each other of firing shots at tense border
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 05:02Published
Entry of foreign students still not allowed in China, remain in touch with universities: Indian EmbassyIndian students studying in Chinese universities and colleges have been advised to remain in touch with their respective educational institutions as Beijing has..
DNA
Breitbart News Far-right American news and opinion website
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this