Rochester police chief announces retirement in the wake of Daniel Prude's death

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary announced his retirement from the police department Tuesday.
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo
News video: Protests over Daniel Prude's death continue

Protests over Daniel Prude's death continue 01:30

 Protests continued in Rochester Thursday night into Friday morning over the death of Daniel Prude. Protest organizers called out the Rochester Police Department’s handling of those protests.

Rochester, New York Rochester, New York City in Western New York

Rochester police chief resigns after Daniel Prude's death

 Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died in March after police put a spit hood over his head and shoved his face into the ground for more than three minutes.
CBS News
Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall [Video]

Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall

Protests continued Sunday night across the United States but the flare-ups in violence and police clashes were largely absent, though 15 protesters were arrested in Portland. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Duration: 02:28

Protesting in Rochester continues, demanding justice for Daniel Prude

 Emotions are still running high in Rochester, New York, where Daniel Prude died after a confrontation with police in March. Angry but peaceful protesters marched..
CBS News

AP Top Stories September 7 A

 Here's the latest for Monday September 7th: Over 200 rescued from California wildfire; Protests in Rochester, NY; India has second-most coronavirus cases of any..
USATODAY.com

Daniel Prude death: Brother addresses crowd at Rochester protest [Video]

Daniel Prude death: Brother addresses crowd at Rochester protest

Joe Prude, brother of Daniel Prude, a black man who died after being physically restrained by police officers in Rochester, New York, addressed a crowd on Friday (September 4) that had gathered in his..

Duration: 00:43
Man hooded by police dies from asphyxiation [Video]

Man hooded by police dies from asphyxiation

Naked, hooded, and pinned to the road under the snow, this is how Daniel Prude was killed by police in March.

Duration: 03:16

