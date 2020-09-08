|
Rochester police chief announces retirement in the wake of Daniel Prude's death
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary announced his retirement from the police department Tuesday.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rochester, New York City in Western New York
Rochester police chief resigns after Daniel Prude's deathPrude, a 41-year-old Black man, died in March after police put a spit hood over his head and shoved his face into the ground for more than three minutes.
CBS News
Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:28Published
Protesting in Rochester continues, demanding justice for Daniel PrudeEmotions are still running high in Rochester, New York, where Daniel Prude died after a confrontation with police in March. Angry but peaceful protesters marched..
CBS News
AP Top Stories September 7 AHere's the latest for Monday September 7th: Over 200 rescued from California wildfire; Protests in Rochester, NY; India has second-most coronavirus cases of any..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this