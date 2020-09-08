Rochester police chief announces retirement in the wake of Daniel Prude's death

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died in March after police put a spit hood over his head and shoved his face into the ground for more than three minutes.

Sunday protests remain mostly calm after nightfall Protests continued Sunday night across the United States but the flare-ups in violence and police clashes were largely absent, though 15 protesters were arrested in Portland. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Emotions are still running high in Rochester, New York, where Daniel Prude died after a confrontation with police in March. Angry but peaceful protesters marched..

Here's the latest for Monday September 7th: Over 200 rescued from California wildfire; Protests in Rochester, NY; India has second-most coronavirus cases of any..

Daniel Prude death: Brother addresses crowd at Rochester protest



Joe Prude, brother of Daniel Prude, a black man who died after being physically restrained by police officers in Rochester, New York, addressed a crowd on Friday (September 4) that had gathered in his.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:43 Published 1 day ago

Police team deployed at Kangana Ranaut's residence in Manali



Amid ongoing tussle between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Himachal Pradesh government has given police protection to the actor at her residence in Manali. A team of health.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published 1 day ago