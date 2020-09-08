Donald Trump proposes extending moratorium on offshore drilling in Gulf as he visits Florida

2020 Election Takes Final Sprint



The 2020 Election is in its final stretch. Traditionally the launch of the presidential race's intense final stages. President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will begin trying to mobilize voters. Biden has led Trump for most of the summer. However, Pres. Trump has begun closing the gap. The two have also started in-person campaigning. President Trump worked to maintain support in the Midwest and South. On Tuesday he will visit Florida and South Carolina.

