|
Donald Trump proposes extending moratorium on offshore drilling in Gulf as he visits Florida
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Trump used a trip to Florida to propose extending a moratorium on offshore drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Ex-FBI agent says President Trump is "compromised"Strzok also denied setting up a "perjury trap" when he interviewed Michael Flynn in 2017.
CBS News
Mail-in vote surge may mean Election Week chaos
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15Published
Democrats making major push for Wisconsin in 2020 campaignAhead of the November election, Democrats are making a major push for Wisconsin. According to the latest CBS News Battleground Tacker poll, Joe Biden leads..
CBS News
Drugmakers vow to hold off on virus vaccine until it's safeJoint pledge from nine drugmakers comes as the Trump administration is pushing for a coronavirus vaccine this fall.
CBS News
Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America
Tracking the Tropics | September 8, morning update
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:47Published
Tracking the Tropics | September 7 Evening Update
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:07Published
Florida State in the southeastern United States
2020 Election Takes Final Sprint
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:48Published
Florida mom warns about red flags, stresses importance of eye exams for children
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:49Published
Democrats in battleground states take lead in absentee ballot requestsElection data from battleground states shows more Democrats are taking advantage of mail-in voting than Republicans. When it comes to absentee ballot requests,..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this