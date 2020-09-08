Global  
 

Donald Trump proposes extending moratorium on offshore drilling in Gulf as he visits Florida

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Trump used a trip to Florida to propose extending a moratorium on offshore drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
