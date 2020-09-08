Global  
 

Win a golden ticket and a candy factory? Jelly Belly founder has Gold Ticket treasure hunt but be prepared to pay

Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Is this a real-life Willy Wonka contest? David Klein, founder of Jelly Belly jelly beans, plans to host a series of treasure hunts with Gold Tickets.
News video: Jelly Belly Founder Launches Willy Wonka-Style Treasure Hunt For Keys To Florida-Based Candy Factory

Jelly Belly Founder Launches Willy Wonka-Style Treasure Hunt For Keys To Florida-Based Candy Factory 00:34

 Jelly Belly creator David Klein is getting ready to retire and just like the fictitious Willy Wonka, he wants to give away his Florida-based factory, Candyman Kitchens. Katie Johnston reports.

Jelly Belly Founder Offers Wonka-Like Treasure Hunt, Candy Factory Prize

 The guy who helped invent Jelly Belly jelly beans is going full Gene Wilder in these dark times -- promising to give one lucky person their own candy factory if..
