Hajdu orders a review of pandemic alert system after scientists claim warnings were ignored Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Health Minister Patty Hajdu has ordered an independent review of the Global Public Health Intelligence Network (GPHIN) in response to claims by some scientists that their early warnings about the threat of COVID-19 were ignored or inadequately addressed by senior staff at the Public Health Agency of Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this