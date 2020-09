Nightclubs and banquet halls ordered closed, as B.C. confirms 429 new COVID-19 cases over the long weekend Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

B.C. is ordering nightclubs and stand-alone banquet halls closed, ending the sale of liquor at restaurants past 10 p.m., and telling venues to reduce the volume of music to conversation levels, as cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in the province. 👓 View full article

