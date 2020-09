Trial For Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Put On Hold



The Phase III trial vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and being tested in Chicago, among other places, is being paused after someone had a serious side effect. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:25 Published 1 hour ago

AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Study Paused After Patient Becomes Sick



Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient suffered a serious side effect or an unrelated illness. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:58 Published 4 hours ago