COVID vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca put on hold after 'unexplained illness'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The interruption in testing the Oxford vaccine candidate represents the first major hiccup in a remarkably smooth effort to create a COVID-19 vaccine.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid reinfection: Bengaluru woman recovers then tests positive; govt calls meet

Covid reinfection: Bengaluru woman recovers then tests positive; govt calls meet 02:39

 A case of reported Covid reinfection in Karnataka's Bengaluru has caused some flutters in the government. K. Sudhakar, Karnataka's Medical Education minister, said that he had called a meeting of experts to discuss the case. He said that Fortis, a private hospital, reported that a 27-year-old woman...

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

More students return to school for in-person classes as more kids test positive for COVID-19

 From Arizona to New York, thousands of students started the new school year this week with in-person classes, but this comes as numbers show more than half a..
CBS News
Indian airlines follow COVID precautionary measures to ensure safe air travel amid pandemic [Video]

Indian airlines follow COVID precautionary measures to ensure safe air travel amid pandemic

Number of people travelling by air increased gradually, months after domestic air travel resumed in the country amid COVID-19 pandemic. Government guidelines and SOPs are being followed by airlines and all necessary precautions are being taken in the wake of the pandemic. Air hostess Ashmeet said, "Number of passengers slightly increased after government allowed onboard meals, they're 100% safe. Middle seat passengers are given gown and all are given face shields, gloves, masks and hand sanitizers. Crew is wearing PPE kits and changes gloves/masks after each service." GoI had resumed domestic air travel in month of May.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published

Rushing coronavirus 'Holy Grail' vaccine could turn into a curse

 Our View: Donald Trump hopes for COVID-19 redemption before Election Day, but politics bullying science could cripple health institutions' credibility
USATODAY.com

Oxford University Police Oxford University Police

Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine trial paused after participant falls ill

 AstraZeneca describes the pause in its keenly-awaited final clinical trials as routine.
BBC News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Scott Morrison locks in deal for free vaccines in Australia

 Australians could be some of the first in the world to receive a coronavirus vaccine if an Oxford University trial proves successful. Prime Minister Scott..
New Zealand Herald
FPL crowns new champion after controversy [Video]

FPL crowns new champion after controversy

The Fantasy Premier League has named a new winner for the 2019/20 season afterthe original was disqualified for a breach of the game’s terms and conditions.Josh Bull, a researcher in mathematical oncology at Oxford University, hasreplaced Bulgarian fantasy football manager Aleksandar Antonov two weeks afterthe end of the season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published
COVID-19: Oxford vaccine's late stage trials to start in a week in India, says ICMR [Video]

COVID-19: Oxford vaccine's late stage trials to start in a week in India, says ICMR

Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Balram Bhargava on August 04 stated that Oxford vaccine, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India, got approval for phase 2 and 3 clinical trials which are starting within a week at 17 sites. Earlier, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of Oxford vaccine.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:24Published

AstraZeneca British pharmaceutical company

Covid-19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca puts vaccine trial on pause

 AstraZeneca has put its trial of a Covid-19 vaccine on pause after a suspected serious adverse reaction in a study participant, health news website Stat News..
New Zealand Herald

First American dosed with Oxford-AstraZeneca phase three COVID-19 vaccine speaks out

 Oxford University, in partnership with AstraZeneca, started testing the first U.S. volunteers as part of its phase three COVID-19 vaccine trial. CBS News chief..
CBS News
S&P Has Room To Explode Another 11% [Video]

S&P Has Room To Explode Another 11%

S&P 500 can explode a further 11% and touch 3,900 before the end of the year. But, the growth will be dependent on if Pres. Trump's revolutionary vaccine plan gets recognized Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull told Business Insider: "I would predict the S&P to flirt with 3,900." The White House is mulling an emergency use authorization for UK-based AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine before the November election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

