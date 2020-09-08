COVID vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca put on hold after 'unexplained illness'

Indian airlines follow COVID precautionary measures to ensure safe air travel amid pandemic



Number of people travelling by air increased gradually, months after domestic air travel resumed in the country amid COVID-19 pandemic. Government guidelines and SOPs are being followed by airlines and all necessary precautions are being taken in the wake of the pandemic. Air hostess Ashmeet said, "Number of passengers slightly increased after government allowed onboard meals, they're 100% safe. Middle seat passengers are given gown and all are given face shields, gloves, masks and hand sanitizers. Crew is wearing PPE kits and changes gloves/masks after each service." GoI had resumed domestic air travel in month of May.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:30 Published on January 1, 1970