|
COVID vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca put on hold after 'unexplained illness'
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The interruption in testing the Oxford vaccine candidate represents the first major hiccup in a remarkably smooth effort to create a COVID-19 vaccine.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
More students return to school for in-person classes as more kids test positive for COVID-19From Arizona to New York, thousands of students started the new school year this week with in-person classes, but this comes as numbers show more than half a..
CBS News
Indian airlines follow COVID precautionary measures to ensure safe air travel amid pandemic
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:30Published
Rushing coronavirus 'Holy Grail' vaccine could turn into a curseOur View: Donald Trump hopes for COVID-19 redemption before Election Day, but politics bullying science could cripple health institutions' credibility
USATODAY.com
Oxford University Police
Coronavirus: Oxford University vaccine trial paused after participant falls illAstraZeneca describes the pause in its keenly-awaited final clinical trials as routine.
BBC News
Covid 19 coronavirus: Scott Morrison locks in deal for free vaccines in AustraliaAustralians could be some of the first in the world to receive a coronavirus vaccine if an Oxford University trial proves successful. Prime Minister Scott..
New Zealand Herald
FPL crowns new champion after controversy
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
COVID-19: Oxford vaccine's late stage trials to start in a week in India, says ICMR
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:24Published
AstraZeneca British pharmaceutical company
Covid-19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca puts vaccine trial on pauseAstraZeneca has put its trial of a Covid-19 vaccine on pause after a suspected serious adverse reaction in a study participant, health news website Stat News..
New Zealand Herald
First American dosed with Oxford-AstraZeneca phase three COVID-19 vaccine speaks outOxford University, in partnership with AstraZeneca, started testing the first U.S. volunteers as part of its phase three COVID-19 vaccine trial. CBS News chief..
CBS News
S&P Has Room To Explode Another 11%
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this