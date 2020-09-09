'This is not over': Britain to ban gatherings of more than six people

NYPD Says Gun Arrests Are Up Amid Spike In Shootings Four people died from gunfire over Labor Day weekend, and another two dozen people were also wounded by bullets, including a 7-year-old boy. Despite this, the NYPD says they're making more gun arrests;..

Derek Hough To Replace Len Goodman As Judge On 'Dancing With The Stars' ABC announced Tuesday Derek Hough will be taking over for Len Goodman on Dancing With The Stars. According to CNN, Hough, a six-time Mirrorball champion will be taking over judging duties from..

Machine Documentary Movie Machine Documentary Movie Official Trailer - plot Synopsis: From the creators of Chef's Table, MACHINE is a hard-hitting, wide-ranging and eye-opening documentary that unpacks the most radical new..

Covid 19 coronavirus: Social gatherings restricted to six in England Gatherings of more than six people will be banned from Monday: £100 fines to enforce new limit on meeting indoors and outdoors across England - but schools,...

