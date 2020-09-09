Global  
 

'This is not over': Britain to ban gatherings of more than six people

The Age Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
"We need to act now to stop the virus spreading," PM Boris Johnson is expected to say, according to an email from his office.
 Social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England fromMonday as the Government seeks to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

