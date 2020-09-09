Justice dept seeks to defend Trump defamation case



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Donald Trump 45th president of the United States Trump Uses Derogatory Language Towards Fallen Soldiers



Donald Trump has been on the defensive since Thursday over a new article. The Atlantic magazine that alleged, among other things, that he used derogatory language. The language was aimed at fallen US soldiers, according to reports at CNN. CNN, Fox News, the Associated Press, the New York Times and the Washington Post have confirmed it. We obviously don't know what effect, if any, these stories will have on the 2020 campaign. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970 Trump May Attempt To Use An Early Coronavirus Vaccine To Boost Election



Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to the United States, one huge question looms: Whether or not Americans would accept a potential vaccine has lingered over everything. First, there was the concern that the anti-vaxxer movement might dissuade people. More recently, the worry has been that Trump would rush out an unproven vaccine. It would be an obvious attempt to earn an election bump in November, says Gizmodo. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970 Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina While campaigning in Winston-Salem Tuesday, President Donald Trump used the opportunity to rail against North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who is a Democrat. "Your..

USATODAY.com 1 hour ago Federal Report Warns of Financial Havoc From Climate Change A report commissioned by President Trump’s Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued dire warnings about climate change’s impact on financial markets.

NYTimes.com 1 hour ago You Might Like

Tweets about this