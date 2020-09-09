|
Miami Heat take down top seed Milwaukee Bucks to advance to NBA Eastern Conference final
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
The Miami Heat eliminated the Bucks with a 103-94 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday, as Milwaukee played without star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
