Miami Heat take down top seed Milwaukee Bucks to advance to NBA Eastern Conference final

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
The Miami Heat eliminated the Bucks with a 103-94 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday, as Milwaukee played without star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
