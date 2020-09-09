Nine new coronavirus cases recorded in NSW as Sydney hospital cluster grows

Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people
Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. In Bolton, 350 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 4 - the..
India records 1,133 Covid-19 deaths with 75,809 cases reported in 24 hours|Oneindia News
As India battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 virus-related deaths were recorded in thelast 24 hours. Though the daily cases saw a decline from over 90,000 cases for two..
LA County Reports 494 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths; San Bernardino Reports 133 New Cases
Los Angeles County Monday reported 494 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths, while San Bernardino County reported 133 new cases.