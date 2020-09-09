Global  
 

Australia shark attack: First fatal attack on Gold Coast beaches in 60 years

BBC News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Surfer Nick Slater is the first victim of a fatal shark attack on the city's beaches in 62 years.
News video: Shark Attack Kills Surfer In Australia

Shark Attack Kills Surfer In Australia 00:36

 An Australian man died after he was attacked by a shark on Tuesday. He was surfing at a popular spot in Queensland, authorities say. CNN reports that the 46-year-old man was bitten on his leg just after 5 p.m. at Greenmount Beach. The beach is in Coolangatta, a suburb of the city of Gold Coast. He...

Gold Coast, Queensland Gold Coast, Queensland City in Queensland, Australia

Shark attack: Gold Coast in shock as real estate agent Nick Slater mauled while surfing

 The Gold Coast community is reeling after the shock shark attack that left a successful local real estate agent dead.Nick Slater, 46, was surfing off Greenmount..
New Zealand Herald

Man, 46, dies after Gold Coast shark attack

 Warning: Distressing content Surf cameras have captured the moment a man was attacked by a shark at at Coolangatta on Queensland's Gold Coast while other surfers..
New Zealand Herald

Shark kills man on Australia's Gold Coast tourist strip

 "From the groin to his knee, there was nothing there," said one man who said he helped bring the victim to shore.
CBS News

Man dies after shark attack on Queensland's Gold Coast

 A man has died after being attacked by a shark at Coolangatta on Queensland's Gold Coast.A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were..
New Zealand Herald

From the archive, 1958: Shark Kills Surfer in Queensland

 For reportedly the first time in about 60 years, a person has died in a shark attack on a Gold Coast beach. The 1958 victim was a 21-year-old man from the...
Brisbane Times Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSydney Morning Herald

Australian Surfer Reportedly Dies After Shark Attack Off Gold Coast’s Greenmount Beach

 'Absolute tragedy'
Daily Caller Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFOXNews.comThe AgeSydney Morning Herald

