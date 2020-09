Australia shark attack: First fatal attack on Gold Coast beaches in 60 years

Wochit Entertainment - Published 3 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Shark Attack Kills Surfer In Australia 00:36 An Australian man died after he was attacked by a shark on Tuesday. He was surfing at a popular spot in Queensland, authorities say. CNN reports that the 46-year-old man was bitten on his leg just after 5 p.m. at Greenmount Beach. The beach is in Coolangatta, a suburb of the city of Gold Coast. He...