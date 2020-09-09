|
Trayvon Martin's mom, Ahmaud Arbery's dad thank Naomi Osaka for wearing masks at U.S. Open
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Parents of victims of racial profiling thank tennis star Naomi Osaka for keeping the names of their children in America's consciousness.
