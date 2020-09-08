'Excited' Will Smith reveals dramatic 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot coming to NBC's Peacock

'Golden Girls' Returning With An All Black Cast



"The Golden Girls" is coming back with a whole new cast. The new all-black star-studded cast will gather for a one-night-only charitable performance. Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King will star in the Zoom episode. The re-imagining of the hit 1980s series will be aired on Tuesday for a Zoom Where It Happened virtual party. "The Golden Girls" ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992 starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.

