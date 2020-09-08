Global  
 

'Excited' Will Smith reveals dramatic 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot coming to NBC's Peacock

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
"Yo, homes to Peacock." The dramatized reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has found a home on NBCUniversal's streaming service.
 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' series reboot, simply titled 'Bel-Air,' is headed to Peacock, Disney's 'Mulan' has come under fire for filming scenes in China's Xinjiang Province and Colin Kaepernick is now available to play in 'Madden NFL 21.'

