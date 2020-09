Rangers group facing probe over reservist's far-right ties cited role in watching for 'illegal immigrants' Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A Canadian Ranger group under investigation over ties between one of its members and two far-right militia groups has advertised on its website for years that part of its mission is to guard Canada against illegal immigration. 👓 View full article

