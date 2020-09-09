|
Wildfires in the West, Biden in Michigan, Serena Williams: 5 things to know Wednesday
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
As wildfires rage in California, Colorado gets blanketed with snow; Joe Biden is expected to appear in Michigan and more news to know Wednesday.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michigan State in the northern United States
Michigan Democrat says Hillary Clinton "didn't do her job in Michigan"This week on "The Takeout," Major Garrett interviews Michigan twins Jessica Ann Tyson, a Republican, and Monica Sparks, a Democrat. Both ran for office in 2018,..
CBS News
Representative Debbie Dingell on "The Takeout" — 1/17/2020Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell talks about the 2020 campaign, her decision on impeachment, the #MeToo movement, and President Trump's comments on her late..
CBS News
GOP state pols call on Big Ten commissioner to allow football seasonRepublicans from Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are calling on commissioner Kevin Warren to reconsider his decision to postpone the..
CBS News
Boy born with cleft lip adopts puppy just like himA 2-year-old boy named Bentley, who was born with a cleft lip, found a puppy just like him at the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Michigan. The shelter said it..
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Race for the White House: Trump and Biden run vastly different pandemic campaignsNorth Carolina caps outdoor gatherings at 50 people to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but don't tell that to President Donald Trump. He basked in a..
New Zealand Herald
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons says Joe Biden is almost certainly going to runSenator Chris Coons of Delaware tells CBS News' Major Garrett on "The Takeout" that he thinks Joe Biden is likely going to run for president.
CBS News
Representative Ro Khanna on "The Takeout" — 5/8/20Congressman Ro Khanna joins Major to talk about a whistleblower complaint about Jared Kushner, California's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and Joe Biden's..
CBS News
Senior Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders on “The Takeout” - 6/19/2020Senior Biden campaign advisor Symone Sanders discusses the 2020 election, why she supports Joe Biden after working for Senator Bernie Sanders in 2016, and her..
CBS News
Serena Williams American tennis player
'Keep fighting!' Serena Williams yells herself to Open winSerena Williams of the United States serves the ball during her Women's Singles fourth round match against Maria Sakkari of Greece on Day Eight of the 2020 US..
WorldNews
Tennis-Serena battles through tension-filled U.S. Open fourth roundNEW YORK — Serena Williams advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals after a gritty, tension-soaked 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 win over Greece’s Maria Sakkari on...
WorldNews
Serena Williams fights off Maria Sakkari, advances to U.S. Open quarterfinalsSerena Williams survives a tough battle for a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 triumph over No. 22 Maria Sakkari of Greece on Monday at the U.S. Open.
USATODAY.com
US Open 2020: Serena Williams overcomes Maria Sakkari to reach quarter-finalsSerena Williams battles through a challenging three-set test against Greek 15th seed Maria Sakkari to reach the US Open quarter-finals.
BBC News
California State in the western United States
Murphy breaks with Feinstein on gun control after VegasSen. Chris Murphy, Democrat from Connecticut, said on "The Takeout" podcast that he disagrees with his colleague, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who said..
CBS News
Representative Karen Bass on “The Takeout” - 6/5/2020California Congresswoman Karen Bass joins Major to talk about her draft legislation to hold police accountable in the wake of the death of George Floyd, and how..
CBS News
Dozens more rescued from California wildfirePeople had been trapped from the out-of-control wildfire burning in the Sequoia National Forest in central California.
CBS News
Colorado State in the western United States
Colorado Buffaloes agree to sponsorship deal with sports gambling companyColorado's players, coaches and staff are forbidden from using the company's gambling product, but deal with PointsBet will open new revenue streams.
USATODAY.com
Early winter storm hits Colorado after record heat waveWinter showed up abruptly and unusually early in Colorado after a weekend of record-shattering high temperatures.
CBS News
Colorado gets unusual September snowfall after record-breaking heat waveCBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to discuss how climate change is factoring into wild weather in the Western U.S.,..
CBS News
Crazy Weather in Colorado: Roasting Yesterday, Snowing TodayTemperatures plunged more than 50 degrees overnight as an Arctic air mass drove into the Denver area, bringing a very early winter snowstorm on Tuesday.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this