You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kim Kardashian West announces end of family’s reality TV show after 20 seasons



Kim Kardashian West has announced the family’s long-running reality TV showwill end after a final season next year. Keeping Up With The Kardashianspremiered in 2007 and made worldwide stars out of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 30 minutes ago Keeping Up with the Kardashians is ending!



'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' will end next year, as the famous family have announced their 21st season will be their last. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:17 Published 9 hours ago

Tweets about this