Trials of Oxford coronavirus vaccine on hold after participant suffers adverse reaction
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () An Oxford University trial of a coronavirus vaccine has been put on hold due to safety concerns after a trial participant had a serious adverse reaction, in what AstraZeneca referred to as a "routine action".
With all hopes pinned on a vaccine against the raging Coronavirus to bring respite, The Oxford vaccine trial faces a setback. Final clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University have been put on hold after a participant had an adverse reaction in the UK....
