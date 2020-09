You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by right-wing Norwegian MP It's the second time the Norwegian lawmaker has put forward the US President for the award.

Brisbane Times 28 minutes ago



Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after Israel-UAE peace accord US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize over the deal his administration brokered between Israel and the United Arab...

New Zealand Herald 1 hour ago



Donald Trump gets the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize nomination A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated the US president for the 2021 award for helping to broker the Israel-UAE peace deal, according to FOX News. And it's not the...

Deutsche Welle 50 minutes ago





Tweets about this