Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root



Australia’s Steve Smith admits he was surprised to see Joe Root overlooked byEngland for the forthcoming Twenty20 series between the sides, taking hisomission as confirmation of the hosts’.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago

England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again



Joe Root backs James Anderson to hit peak form again in the two remaining test matches against Pakistan adding that Ben Stokes is a big miss and he's spoken to Stuart Broad after his fine for breaching.. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:51 Published on August 12, 2020