US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize: Reports

With just eight weeks ahead of the election, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are honing their attention on key battleground states...

General Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said the number of troops in Iraq will be reduced from 5,200 to 3,000 in September.

Joe Exotic, who is serving a 22-year federal sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire scheme, has submitted his pardon application, to be hand-delivered..

The long-planned cuts maintain a U.S. counterterrorism force in Iraq but help fulfill President Trump’s goal to reduce overseas deployments.

In his book released today, Michael Cohen, the former fixer for U.S. President Donald Trump, ties for the first time the 2016 presidential endorsement of Trump by American evangelical leader Jerry..

Political campaigns will kick into high gear after Labor Day weekend in the final stretch toward Election Day on Nov. 3. Those weeks will bring a jump in media spending, especially in swing states that..