Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize: Reports

WorldNews Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize: ReportsUnited States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize 00:18

 A Norwegian politician has nominated President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump, former Vice President Biden target battleground states 8 weeks before election

 With just eight weeks ahead of the election, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are honing their attention on key battleground states...
CBS News

Trump administration to withdraw 1,200 U.S. troops from Iraq

 General Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said the number of troops in Iraq will be reduced from 5,200 to 3,000 in September.
CBS News

"Tiger King" Joe Exotic calls Trump his hero, asks for pardon

 Joe Exotic, who is serving a 22-year federal sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire scheme, has submitted his pardon application, to be hand-delivered..
CBS News

U.S. to Reduce Troop Levels in Iraq to 3,000

 The long-planned cuts maintain a U.S. counterterrorism force in Iraq but help fulfill President Trump’s goal to reduce overseas deployments.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cohen links Falwell's Trump endorsement to racy photos [Video]

Cohen links Falwell's Trump endorsement to racy photos

In his book released today, Michael Cohen, the former fixer for U.S. President Donald Trump, ties for the first time the 2016 presidential endorsement of Trump by American evangelical leader Jerry..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:25Published
Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve Truxal [Video]

Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve Truxal

Political campaigns will kick into high gear after Labor Day weekend in the final stretch toward Election Day on Nov. 3. Those weeks will bring a jump in media spending, especially in swing states that..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:23Published
Biden's Lead Over Trump Is Steady [Video]

Biden's Lead Over Trump Is Steady

Recent polls reveal that Joe Biden maintains his grip on the 2020 race for president. CNN reports Biden's up 52% to 42% over President Donald Trump among likely voters nationally. Biden has a 50% to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this