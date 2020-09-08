|
US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize: Reports
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
President Trump, former Vice President Biden target battleground states 8 weeks before electionWith just eight weeks ahead of the election, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are honing their attention on key battleground states...
CBS News
Trump administration to withdraw 1,200 U.S. troops from IraqGeneral Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said the number of troops in Iraq will be reduced from 5,200 to 3,000 in September.
CBS News
"Tiger King" Joe Exotic calls Trump his hero, asks for pardonJoe Exotic, who is serving a 22-year federal sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire scheme, has submitted his pardon application, to be hand-delivered..
CBS News
U.S. to Reduce Troop Levels in Iraq to 3,000The long-planned cuts maintain a U.S. counterterrorism force in Iraq but help fulfill President Trump’s goal to reduce overseas deployments.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this