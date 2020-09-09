|
AstraZeneca pauses vaccine trial after illness
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Beware the long arm of US justice, China’s state media warns Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Tuesday it had “voluntarily paused” a randomized clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine in what it called a routine action after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness. The company, which is developing the drug alongside the University of Oxford, is a...
Eye Opener: Thousands of West Coast residents evacuate amid wildfiresA record heatwave coupled with devastating wildfires has created a dangerous situation on the West Coast. Also, AstraZeneca unexpectedly halted its vaccine..
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after one illness
Trials of Oxford coronavirus vaccine on hold after participant suffers adverse reactionAn Oxford University trial of a coronavirus vaccine has been put on hold due to safety concerns after a trial participant had a serious adverse reaction, in what..
Tariq Ramadan to launch centre teaching feminism amid ongoing rape chargesTariq Ramadan is set to launch a centre to teach ethics and feminism next month despite being suspended from his Oxford University post over rape allegations. Mr..
First American dosed with Oxford-AstraZeneca phase three COVID-19 vaccine speaks outOxford University, in partnership with AstraZeneca, started testing the first U.S. volunteers as part of its phase three COVID-19 vaccine trial. CBS News chief..
