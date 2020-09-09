Global  
 

AstraZeneca pauses vaccine trial after illness

WorldNews Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
AstraZeneca pauses vaccine trial after illnessBeware the long arm of US justice, China’s state media warns Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Tuesday it had “voluntarily paused” a randomized clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine in what it called a routine action after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness. The company, which is developing the drug alongside the University of Oxford, is a...
News video: AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Study Paused After Patient Becomes Sick

 Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient suffered a serious side effect or an unrelated illness.

Eye Opener: Thousands of West Coast residents evacuate amid wildfires

 A record heatwave coupled with devastating wildfires has created a dangerous situation on the West Coast. Also, AstraZeneca unexpectedly halted its vaccine..
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after one illness [Video]

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after one illness

The company confirmed a "potentially unexplained illness" involving the vaccine. Story: https://wfts.tv/2FeZ09M

Trials of Oxford coronavirus vaccine on hold after participant suffers adverse reaction

 An Oxford University trial of a coronavirus vaccine has been put on hold due to safety concerns after a trial participant had a serious adverse reaction, in what..
First American dosed with Oxford-AstraZeneca phase three COVID-19 vaccine speaks out

 Oxford University, in partnership with AstraZeneca, started testing the first U.S. volunteers as part of its phase three COVID-19 vaccine trial. CBS News chief..
