|
What the end of E!'s ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ says about the changing TV industry
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Since “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” premiered in 2007, the reality show has been a ratings-generating, attention-grabbing stalwart for NBCUniversal’s E! network. That all ends next year when the show concludes its run on the Comcast-owned cable channel after what will be its 20th season. Neither the Kardashian-Jenner clan nor the Comcast-owned network said why they were parting ways. The Tuesday statement Kim Kardashian West posted on Instagram merely thanked E! “for being our partner.” “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” said the statement, which also appeared on other family members’ accounts. Said NBCUniversal: “We thank the...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
NBCUniversal American media and entertainment conglomerate
'Excited' Will Smith reveals dramatic 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot coming to NBC's Peacock"Yo, homes to Peacock." The dramatized reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has found a home on NBCUniversal's streaming service.
USATODAY.com
Hugh Jackman on Getting Ryan Reynolds a (Gross) Birthday Gift, Stephen Colbert Takes Aim at Republican Convention & More | THR N
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:20Published
NBCUniversal Continues Investigating as Charlotte Kirk Affair Expands to Other Moguls | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:38Published
NBC, USA & Peacock to Air Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' Limited Series | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:08Published
Comcast American telecommunications conglomerate
Verizon spent $1.9 billion to catch up on 5G spectrumIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Verizon is spending nearly $1.9 billion to catch up on 5G spectrum, as the biggest carriers race to roll out..
The Verge
Kris Jenner American television personality, businessperson, and socialite
Kris Jenner has had 'good days and bad days' in lockdown
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Kanye Has Twitter Meltdown
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:51Published
Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality
Kim Kardashian West announces end of family’s reality TV show after 20 seasons
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Kim Kardashian announces end of long-running hit reality showKeeping Up With The Kardashians, which ran for 14 years, made the family global mega-stars.
BBC News
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" to end in 2021"This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," Kim Kardashian..
CBS News
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Kerri Walsh Jennings says she went shopping without mask: 'A little exercise in being brave'Beach volleyball Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings wrote on Instagram about refusing to wear a mask during a recent shopping trip.
USATODAY.com
Lupita Nyong’o posts powerful tribute to Chadwick Boseman
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Jessica Yellin on "The Takeout" - 5/17/19Former CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin joins Major Garrett to talk about her live news show on Instagram and her novel, "Savage News," on this..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this