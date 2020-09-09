Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What the end of E!'s ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ says about the changing TV industry

WorldNews Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
What the end of E!'s ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ says about the changing TV industrySince “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” premiered in 2007, the reality show has been a ratings-generating, attention-grabbing stalwart for NBCUniversal’s E! network. That all ends next year when the show concludes its run on the Comcast-owned cable channel after what will be its 20th season. Neither the Kardashian-Jenner clan nor the Comcast-owned network said why they were parting ways. The Tuesday statement Kim Kardashian West posted on Instagram merely thanked E! “for being our partner.” “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” said the statement, which also appeared on other family members’ accounts. Said NBCUniversal: “We thank the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: The End Of The World As We Know It: KUWTK To Shoot Famous Final Scene

The End Of The World As We Know It: KUWTK To Shoot Famous Final Scene 00:36

 As much as viewers may want to, it will soon be impossible to keep up with the Kardashians any longer. CNN reports Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram that 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is coming to an end after 14 years. The E! reality show premiered in 2007. It's provided the family a platform...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

NBCUniversal NBCUniversal American media and entertainment conglomerate

'Excited' Will Smith reveals dramatic 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot coming to NBC's Peacock

 "Yo, homes to Peacock." The dramatized reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has found a home on NBCUniversal's streaming service.
USATODAY.com
Hugh Jackman on Getting Ryan Reynolds a (Gross) Birthday Gift, Stephen Colbert Takes Aim at Republican Convention & More | THR N [Video]

Hugh Jackman on Getting Ryan Reynolds a (Gross) Birthday Gift, Stephen Colbert Takes Aim at Republican Convention & More | THR N

NBCUniversal hires outside counsel to investigate its former vice chairman Ron Meyer's behavior, Hugh Jackman proposes a gross birthday gift for Ryan Reynolds' birthday and Stephen Colbert gives his thoughts on the Republican National Convention.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:20Published
NBCUniversal Continues Investigating as Charlotte Kirk Affair Expands to Other Moguls | THR News [Video]

NBCUniversal Continues Investigating as Charlotte Kirk Affair Expands to Other Moguls | THR News

After ousting its longtime studio chief, the company has hired outside counsel to investigate "Ron's behavior," an insider says.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:38Published
NBC, USA & Peacock to Air Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' Limited Series | THR News [Video]

NBC, USA & Peacock to Air Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' Limited Series | THR News

NBCUniversal is going to make the most of the interest in 'Tiger King.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:08Published

Comcast Comcast American telecommunications conglomerate

Verizon spent $1.9 billion to catch up on 5G spectrum

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Verizon is spending nearly $1.9 billion to catch up on 5G spectrum, as the biggest carriers race to roll out..
The Verge

Kris Jenner Kris Jenner American television personality, businessperson, and socialite

Kris Jenner has had 'good days and bad days' in lockdown [Video]

Kris Jenner has had 'good days and bad days' in lockdown

Jenner admits to having days where she's felt "really sad," but she has been trying to keep in contact with her family.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Kanye Has Twitter Meltdown [Video]

Kanye Has Twitter Meltdown

On Tuesday, Kanye West had a Twitter meltdown. Friends and family are worried about his mental health after West slammed his wife, Kim Kardashian and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. In one tweet West Slammed Kim for meeting rapper Meek Mill in a hotel to discuss 'prison reform.' West said that meeting prompted him to seek a divorce from Kim. West called Kris Jenner Kris-Jong-Uhn. Kanye also said he was worth over $5-billion, an unsubstantiated sum.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:51Published

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality

Kim Kardashian West announces end of family’s reality TV show after 20 seasons [Video]

Kim Kardashian West announces end of family’s reality TV show after 20 seasons

Kim Kardashian West has announced the family’s long-running reality TV showwill end after a final season next year. Keeping Up With The Kardashianspremiered in 2007 and made worldwide stars out of the family.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Kim Kardashian announces end of long-running hit reality show

 Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which ran for 14 years, made the family global mega-stars.
BBC News

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" to end in 2021

 "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," Kim Kardashian..
CBS News

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Kerri Walsh Jennings says she went shopping without mask: 'A little exercise in being brave'

 Beach volleyball Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings wrote on Instagram about refusing to wear a mask during a recent shopping trip.
USATODAY.com
Lupita Nyong’o posts powerful tribute to Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Lupita Nyong’o posts powerful tribute to Chadwick Boseman

On Tuesday, Lupita Nyong’o took to Instagram to speak publicly for the first time about the death of her friend and co-star, Chadwick Boseman.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Jessica Yellin on "The Takeout" - 5/17/19

 Former CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin joins Major Garrett to talk about her live news show on Instagram and her novel, "Savage News," on this..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Ending It's Run [Video]

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Ending It's Run

The Kardashian family has announced that their E! series, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" will end after 14 years and 20 seasons. We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Trending: Keeping Up With The Kardashians [Video]

Trending: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West has announced that 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' is coming to an end.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published
Khloe Kardashian says 'change is hard' after it was announced KUWTK is ending [Video]

Khloe Kardashian says 'change is hard' after it was announced KUWTK is ending

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian acknowledged that "change is hard" after it was announced that 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' will end in 2021.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

No Maratha quota for now: SC refers issue to larger bench

 A three-judge bench of the* Supreme Court* on Wednesday stayed the implementation of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward...
Mid-Day

Lakers vs. Houston Rockets in Game 3 of Western Conference semifinals

Lakers vs. Houston Rockets in Game 3 of Western Conference semifinals Take a look at the photos from the Lakers’ NBA playoff game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Rockets led at halftime 64-61. The...
WorldNews

The Flowr Corporation closes its fourth tranche of funding from C$3 million agreement with Terrace Global Inc

 The Flowr Corporation (CVE:FLWR) (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) (FRA:2VX) said Wednesday it had closed its fourth tranche of funding from its C$3 million agreement with Terrace...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

shuffle2radio

Shuffle 2 Amy Schumer has revealed she has Lyme disease.  Read More https://t.co/ItAMLdMoye https://t.co/RlAFWuQ1p1 3 minutes ago

isumonghosh

SUMON GHOSH RT @pinkvilla: #AmySchumer OPENS UP about her battle with #Lyme disease; REVEALS she may have ‘had it for years’ https://t.co/bqQ8Ey9E8l 10 minutes ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #AmySchumer OPENS UP about her battle with #Lyme disease; REVEALS she may have ‘had it for years’ https://t.co/bqQ8Ey9E8l 14 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 ENTERTAINMENT: Amy Schumer reveals she was diagnosed with Lyme disease https://t.co/eT4JczkKfR 21 minutes ago

mrsverypicky

Sue Reeve 🇪🇺🇪🇺♥️🧡💛💚💙💜🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 BBC News - Amy Schumer reveals Lyme disease diagnosis https://t.co/pmtn2C0hyF 22 minutes ago

AlisynGayle

Alisyn Gayle RT @Independent: Amy Schumer reveals lyme disease diagnosis: ‘I’m excited to get rid of it’ https://t.co/te25nv8gly 25 minutes ago

rxsaverdiscount

Rx Saver Discount Amy Schumer Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis – NBC 6 South Florida https://t.co/oRz3l27bi0 27 minutes ago

BartSimpsond

Bart Simpsond RT @PageSix: Amy Schumer reveals Lyme disease diagnosis https://t.co/cI9JOJeEQK https://t.co/awEZcaYQwR 29 minutes ago