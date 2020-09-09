Global  
 

Kerri Walsh Jennings says she went shopping without mask: 'A little exercise in being brave'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Beach volleyball Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings wrote on Instagram about refusing to wear a mask during a recent shopping trip.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Volleyball Star Kerri Walsh Jennings Defends, Then Apologizes For Anti-Mask Stance

Volleyball Star Kerri Walsh Jennings Defends, Then Apologizes For Anti-Mask Stance 00:30

 The Olympian took to Instagram to discuss how she went shopping without a mask on and described it as a "little exercise in being brave." Jasmine Viel reports.

