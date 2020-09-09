|
Jessica Krug: George Washington University professor resigns
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Jessica Krug, who focused on Africa and the African diaspora, had admitted in a blog she was white.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
George Washington University Private research university in Washington, D.C.
Jessica Krug, Professor Who Posed as Black, Resigns From George Washington UniversityA blog post published under the George Washington University professor’s name, Jessica A. Krug, described her use of Black identities even though she is white.
NYTimes.com
GWU Professor Who Lied About Being Black Had Family in the DarkA university professor who posed as a Black woman for years had her own family completely in the dark about her double life ... and now, they're utterly ashamed...
TMZ.com
Jessica Krug will not teach this semester, George Washington University saysJessica Krug admitted in a blog post that she was a white Jewish woman from Kansas City.
BBC News
Professor Investigated for Posing as Black Won’t Teach This Term, Officials SayGeorge Washington University said the professor, Jessica A. Krug, will not have classes this semester after a blog post with her byline described a deception of..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this