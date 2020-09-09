Global  
 

Jessica Krug: George Washington University professor resigns

BBC News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Jessica Krug, who focused on Africa and the African diaspora, had admitted in a blog she was white.
Jessica Krug, Professor Who Posed as Black, Resigns From George Washington University

 A blog post published under the George Washington University professor’s name, Jessica A. Krug, described her use of Black identities even though she is white.
GWU Professor Who Lied About Being Black Had Family in the Dark

 A university professor who posed as a Black woman for years had her own family completely in the dark about her double life ... and now, they're utterly ashamed...
Jessica Krug will not teach this semester, George Washington University says

 Jessica Krug admitted in a blog post that she was a white Jewish woman from Kansas City.
Professor Investigated for Posing as Black Won’t Teach This Term, Officials Say

 George Washington University said the professor, Jessica A. Krug, will not have classes this semester after a blog post with her byline described a deception of..
‘Black’ Professor Admits She Is Actually White In Self-Published Essay [Video]

‘Black’ Professor Admits She Is Actually White In Self-Published Essay

A professor in America has confessed to pretending to be Black. Jessica A Krug — whose areas of expertise include “African American history” and “imperialism and colonialism” — came clean..

Russian population may decrease by 40 million people by 2100

 The population of Russia will decrease by 40 million people by 2100, but this forecast may worsen because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ali Mokdad, Professor at...
Anteris Technologies appoints Professor Bernard Prendergast to TAVR Medical Advisory Board

 Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR) (OTCMKTS:AMEUF) has appointed internationally renowned Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Professor Bernard Prendergast to its TAVR...
